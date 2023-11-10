Skip navigation
HP_Board_Room_12.jpg
The Tea Room's terrace at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club
Destination & Venue News

Bermuda Classic Adds Executive Meeting Floor

Four new small-group meeting rooms have opened at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club

In Bermuda, the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has opened the Executive Meeting Floor, a cluster of four small-group meeting spaces on the second floor.

Each of the meeting rooms—Heron’s Nest, Lemon Grove, Tea Rose, and Turtle Bay (below)—has a 98-inch monitor with built-in cameras mounted above. These can be used for connecting to virtual-meeting participants in addition to displaying presentations.

Capacities range from 24 people in the Tea Room, which offers an adjoining terrace for meals or receptions, to 35 people in Lemon Grove, which can be combined with Heron’s Nest for larger groups.

HP_Board_Room_03.jpgThe time-honored waterfront hotel, originally built in 1886, has 386 guest rooms and 29,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. The elegant 8,400-square-foot Harbourview Ballroom is the largest space, followed by the 6,125-square-foot Princess Ballroom, which can be divided into three smaller rooms. The largest outdoor reception area is the 4,600-square-foot Princess Patio.

Amenities at the hotel include a spa, pools, marina, and five dining outlets. At the property’s beach club on the island’s south coast, guests will find tennis and pickleball courts, a restaurant and bar, and a walking trail.

Hamilton Princess is a 30-minute drive from L.F. Wade International Airport, located on the northeast end of the island.

