DoubletreeBerin1223a.jpg
In Berlin, the Christmas market along the Kurfürstendamm (top left) is set up just a few blocks from the new DoubleTree.
Destination & Venue News

In Berlin, DoubleTree Says “Guten Tag”

The brand’s first property in the German capital resides close to the city’s business, dining, and shopping hubs.

Although it’s too late for meeting groups to experience the famed Christmas markets in Germany this year, planners of small to mid-sized corporate meetings might be interested to know that DoubleTree by Hilton’s first property in the German capital of Berlin opened recently with 420 guest rooms and about 9,000 square feet of meeting space.

DoubletreeBerlin1223b.pngSet in Berlin’s luxury shopping and dining district along Kurfürstendamm avenue and near the Crowne Plaza Berlin and the Intercontinental Berlin, DoubleTree by Hilton Berlin Ku'damm is a reflag and complete renovation of the former Steigenberger Hotel to incorporate DoubleTree’s brand elements. The property’s guest rooms and public spaces are all newly refurbished, as are the 11 meeting rooms that range in size from 4,200 square feet to 1,000 square feet and which are divisible.

DoubletreeBerlin1223c.pngThe hotel’s restaurant is overseen by Chef de Cuisine Alexandre Castelain and features a sustainable zero-waste menu featuring a variety of German and French dishes. And within one mile of the property are nearly two dozen restaurants along the Kurfürstendamm; a muti-block Christmas market also comes to life along the boulevard from late November to early January.

Also nearby to the DoubleTree are the Technical University of Berlin, the Berlin Museum of Photography, the Berlin Aquarium, and the Berlin Zoological Garden. The famed Brandenburg Gate is less than two miles away.

Berlin Brandenburg International Airport is 18 miles from the DoubleTree, a 30-minute drive.
 

 

