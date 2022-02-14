Sponsored by IACC

IACC is unique. Period. It took a pandemic for many of us to realize how important it is to be in a community where creativity and sharing of ideas is engrained into the culture. IACC fared well as it offered a 42-year rich history of leadership in the meetings and conference venue industry, with members forging powerful relationships. IACC membership grew substantially in 2020 and 2021 as a result.

Quite simply, IACC membership is a badge of honor, a seal of exceptional connections and a sense of universal pride. This exclusiveness makes IACC’s members part of an elite group representing the most innovative, forward-thinking, and results-driven meeting venues and people in the industry.

Furthermore, IACC has been known in the meetings industry, for its certification of hotels and conference venues that represents a global badge of excellence. This certification has given meeting organizers peace of mind that the venue adheres to stringent service and quality criteria designed to ensure the success of every meeting hosted at one of the 400 IACC certified venues in 23 countries.

Curators of Exceptional Meetings Experiences

IACC believes the bar for global standards, that venues must meet, will continue to be raised as we look to the future. It’s a clear, distinct point of differentiation—IACC global quality standards are the benchmark for what a meeting venue should aspire to.

IACC has constantly elevated the meeting experience by creating a unique point of entry that is inclusive of only the best-in-class meeting venues from around the world and it is not afraid to turn down applications from venues who do not fit in the top 1% of meeting venues globally.

The IACC Meeting Experience

Productive Outcomes

Through collaboration we help customers achieve outcomes from their meetings that improve the performance of their people and companies. IACC has pioneered solutions such as interactive audio visual, delegate packaged pricing and integrated design elements that contribute to the world’s best meeting environments operated by our members in 24 countries.



Meeting spaces have evolved to foster collaboration.

Global Quality Standards

A condition of acceptance to become an IACC member requires a commitment to IACC’s Quality Standards that cover a range of best practices in the areas of the physical environment as well as the services and support we provide.

Transparent Pricing

IACC developed the flexible delegate package to make it easier for planners to budget. There are no surprises at the end of the meeting as these comprehensive and value-driven packages incorporate catering, technology, event planning, meeting rooms and guest rooms in a pre-agreed per-person package.

Shared Values



Better Tomorrow is IACC’s Social Responsibility Program

IACC members and the communities and customers they serve have many shared values of corporate social responsibility across the environment, workplace health and safety, equality and justice.

IACC At the Forefront of Meetings Innovation

A bold statement for anyone to make, but meeting planners using IACC venues continually say they are the best. It’s a clear, distinct point of differentiation – IACC standards are the benchmark for what a meeting venue should aspire to. IACC elevates the meeting experience by creating a unique point of entry that is inclusive of only the best-in-class meeting venues from around the world.

IACC is, by definition, the future of the meeting industry, realized.

Creating and implementing the trends that are shaping the way we connect,

Builds networks to learn from each other.

Brings together some of the brightest, most creative and innovative minds from across the globe.

Members continuously apply their intellect, insights and high standard of service.

Delivers a passion to perpetually drive the industry forward.

The Benefits of Belonging

Sales & Marketing Support

IACC assists its members through a global sales and marketing effort at trade shows and by providing members a venue directory listing on its website including an RFP link to facilitate enquiries. For a number of years, IACC has partnered with Meeting Professionals International (MPI) to provide its venue directory on MPI’s global website. MPI has told IACC that providing their members access to a unique range of independent and small group specialist venues is important to them.