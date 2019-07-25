Menu
hilton_omaha.png
The Hilton Omaha
Destination & Venue News

The Beginning of the End for Hidden Resort Fees?

Hilton Hotels follows Marriott as the subject of a lawsuit as states push for pricing transparency.

Earlier this month, the District of Columbia filed suit against Marriott International to require full disclosure of additional fees upfront so that consumers can compare hotel prices accurately. The move followed an investigation by the attorneys general of all 50 states.

Yesterday, the attorney general of Nebraska, Doug Peterson, filed a similar lawsuit against Hilton Hotels accusing the chain of deceptive business practices.

In a tweet he urged transparency in pricing:

Peterson also released a statement saying, "For years, Hilton has misled consumers in Nebraska regarding the true cost of certain Hilton hotel rooms," adding that the chain had "failed to heed warnings from the Federal Trade Commission and the mounting complaints from their own customers." In 2012, the Federal Trade Commission sent letters to 22 hotel chains concerning disclosure of charging resort, destination, and amenity fees.

Nigel Glennie, Hilton's vice president for corporate communications, told MeetingsNet, “Resort fees are charged at less than two percent of our properties globally, enable additional value for our guests, and are always fully disclosed when booking through Hilton channels. We have not yet been served the related documents, so will take the opportunity to review these before providing additional comment.”

Hilton Hotels has more than 923,000 hotel rooms in more than a hundred countries, so changes to their fee disclosure policy could have a big impact on consumers in the lodging market.

For more information on resort fees, see this update from Travelers United.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
0703ZR_0474SD.jpg
New Tower Opens at Disney’s Coronado Springs
Jul 23, 2019
RenChelseaRooftop.jpg
New Renaissance Hotel to Debut in New York’s Chelsea Neighborhood
Jul 22, 2019
W_washington_Lobby.png
Where Elvis Waited for Nixon: The W Washington D.C. Unveils Renovation
Jul 18, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-07-16 at 4.40.30 PM.png
European-style Piazza Debuts for Outdoor Events in San Diego
Jul 16, 2019