Destination & Venue News

In Austin, a New Hotel Coming Near Univ. of Texas

The 18-story Graduate Austin will have meeting space and a rooftop restaurant, and be near a large conference center and hotel on the university campus.

The Graduate Hotels brand, which has developed a presence near 33 large universities around the country over the past nine years, recently completed a deal to purchase land on the southern edge of the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. The plan is for an 18-story hotel named the Graduate Austin to open sometime in 2025.

While all the details for the new hotel have not yet been disclosed, Graduate’s portfolio features properties with anywhere from 3,000 to 20,000 square feet of meeting space. The Graduate Austin will also be one block from the AT&T Hotel & Conference Center at the University of Texas, a 300-room property with more than 85,000 square feet of meeting space and a content partnership with Texas Executive Education.

Décor throughout the Graduate Austin will feature a mix of patterns, textures, and design details that pay homage to the city's spirit and the culture of the University of Texas. The architecture will be complemented with rich, layered finishes such as glazed terracotta and checkered cement tile, grass-cloth wallpapers, retro fabrics, and desert-inspired colors.

"Austin has long been a dream location for Graduate," said Tim Ryan, chief investment officer for Graduate Hotels. "The city's personality, creative energy, and adventurous spirit align perfectly. We look forward to delivering a space that reflects those sentiments through design that's rooted in storytelling, gracious hospitality, best-in-class food and beverage, and more."

The hotel will offer a rooftop restaurant and bar alongside a pool, plus a ground-floor café and lobby bar. There will also be a fitness center.

For off-site social events, the LBJ Presidential Library and the UT football stadium are less than one mile from the Graduate’s location, while the Texas State Capitol building is five blocks in the other direction, in downtown Austin. Auston-Bergstrom International Airport is eight miles from the hotel, a 20-minute drive.

