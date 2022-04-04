Austin Getting Another High-End Hotel Near Convention Center

Breaking ground in late 2022 in downtown Austin, the Conrad Hotel and Residences will become the tallest residential or hotel tower in the city when it opens by late 2024.



Set one block east of the Austin Convention Center, the 65-story property will have 326 guest rooms across the 40 floors that lie below 136 residential units, at least two restaurants across 10,000 square feet of space, and a 1,000-square-foot bar and lounge.



No details are available yet on the amount of meeting space the Conrad will have. But the property is just a few doors down from the Marriott Austin Downtown and its 60,000 square feet of meeting space; two blocks from the JW Marriott and its 115,000 square feet of meeting space; and three blocks from the Hilton Austin and its 112,000 square feet of meeting space. There are also more than a dozen restaurants within a three-block walk of the new hotel.



The Conrad Austin will be less than two miles from the main campus of the University of Texas and the adjacent Medical District, and will be 10 miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, a 20-minute drive.

