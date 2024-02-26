In Austin, a 367-room Sheraton to Rebrand as a Renaissance

Five blocks from the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sheraton at the Capitol is in the final phase of a multimillion-dollar transformation to become Downright Austin, a Renaissance Hotel.

Mixing terracotta colors and textures, a checkerboard design, and lots of greenery, the property’s 367 guest rooms and lobby are being upgraded for a spring 2024 rebranding.

The property’s 31,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event spaces includes a 9,600-square-foot ballroom with that can accommodate up to 1,100 in a theater setting or up to 720 for a banquet. The ballroom can be divided into as many as eight smaller room.

A new dining experience at the Downright will be set in a sunken dining room with below-waterline views of a new pool. Additionally, a new lobby walk-up counter will serve morning coffee or breakfast on the go.

The property is located less than a mile from the Austin Convention Center and about seven miles from the Austin Bergstrom International Airport, a 15-minute drive.