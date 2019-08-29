Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

August Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Montclair, N.J., Property

Artistic décor adds flair to the just-opened MC Hotel.

In Montclair, N.J, about 20 miles west of Manhattan, a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 15 opened The MC Hotel three years after its groundbreaking. The first full-service hotel in the city in over 80 years, the 159-room property is designed to showcase the arts, with a lobby space that has a gallery feel and local artwork decorating the meeting room walls. 

The hotel’s largest event space is the 3,032-square-foot Exhibition Ballroom. With a 12-foot ceiling and a wall of windows, the room can seat 180 for a banquet or 110 classroom style. On the same floor, groups can access the 1,385-square-foot Gallery meeting room, divisible into two smaller rooms, with access to a private patio; the Pinnacle Boardroom, with seating for 10; or the smaller Circle Squared Gallery, which offers a 180-degree view of downtown Montclair.MC-Hotel-Restaurant.jpg

The hotel is home to Allegory, (left) an all-day eatery, and plans to open Alto this fall, a ninth-floor rooftop bar that can be reserved for hosted events.

The property is about 45 minutes from downtown Manhattan (depending on the time of day) but less than a half-hour drive from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.

