Atlantis Paradise Island to Renovate and Add a New Hotel

Atlantis Paradise Island, the multi-venue mega resort in the Bahamas, has announced a series of upgrades planned for this year and beyond.

To start, renovation of all guest rooms and suites in The Royal towers are underway. The Royal East Tower will be finished by summer 2022, closely followed The Royal West Tower. Between the two towers, the luxurious 10-room, nearly 5,000-square-foot Bridge Suite is also slated for an upgrade that’s expected to be finished in 2023.

Also in the works is a new resort being built on the site of The Beach Tower. The oceanfront property, named Somewhere Else, will have 400 rooms and suites along with upscale dining and amenities, all of which is set to open in 2024.

In addition to The Royal and Somewhere Else, groups can consider The Cove, with 600 suites; The Reef, with 496 residential-style accommodations; and The Coral, a family-friendly option with 609 rooms.

The multi-million-dollar upgrades also include a refresh of the Atlantis Casino as well as two new eateries. The property already boasts two restaurants by Michelin-recognized chefs, Nobu Matsuhisa and José Andrés, and it is now adding a third. At Paranza at The Cove, expected to open later this year, Chef Michael White will serve modern coastal Italian cuisine. Also, a beachside concession called Pita will open near Atlantis’ Aquaventure with a Mediterranean-style menu that includes shawarma and falafel.



Highlights of the Atlantis meeting space are the 50,000-square-foot Imperial Ballroom, the 25,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, 32 breakout rooms, and 300,000 square feet of outdoor function space spread over 20 locations.



Beyond the resort’s five miles of beach, amenities include a 141-acre waterscape with fresh and saltwater lagoons, the 30,000-square-foot Mandara Spa, a 400-seat movie theater, and an 18-hole golf course.