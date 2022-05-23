Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Bets on an Upgrade

The oceanside resort has invested in guest rooms, a new gaming area, restaurant enhancements, and more.

Atlantic City’s 1,399-room Ocean Casino Resort is rolling out $85 million in property upgrades this summer.

The bulk of the work has gone into 460 new rooms and suites that will be available July 1, featuring beach-inspired flooring and wall coverings, and bathrooms that boast marble flooring, a double vanity, and an over-sized shower.

Also officially opening July 1 is The Gallery Bar Book & Games, with a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge, video poker, blackjack and roulette tables, and 140 feet of LED walls.

Ocean Casino terrace.pngNew food-and-beverage offerings at the resort this summer will include Serendipity3, a family-friendly spot for sundaes, frozen drinks, and casual fare; a Starbuck’s coffee shop; and a 1,000-square-foot expansion of the casual Asian restaurant Zhen Bang.

Ocean Casino Resort’s event center includes the 70,000-square-foot Ovation Hall show venue as well as 20 Think Tank meeting rooms spanning 30,000 square feet. Outdoors, there’s another 90,000 square feet of group space with pool and ocean views.

The property is a 25-minute drive to Atlantic City International Airport, a 70-minute drive to Philadelphia International Airport, and a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Manhattan.

