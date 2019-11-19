Skip navigation
The Art Deco-style lobby elevators at The Sinclair hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
Destination & Venue News

Art Deco Meets High Tech in New Fort Worth Hotel

An easy walk from the city’s convention center, The Sinclair is open for business.

Four blocks from the Fort Worth Convention Center and just around the corner from Bass Performance Hall, a stylish new hotel, The Sinclair, brings 164 more rooms to the city’s inventory.

Aligned with Marriott’s Autograph Collection, the property has revived a building that was originally home to the Sinclair Oil Company in the 1930s. While its Art Deco style has been retained, the transformation has added two upper floors (the original building was 15 stories, now there are 17) and enough technology for the property to dub itself the city’s “first-ever smart hotel.”

Aerial Shot_The Sinclair.jpgGuest room features include digital shower controls; touchscreen mirrors that can be used to order room service; an “in-room network presence sensing” technology that customizes lighting, shades, and more; and LG’s super-thin Wallpaper TV. There’s also an in-house podcast booth, and the hotel’s backup power source is a lithium ion battery rather than the traditional diesel generator. 

The property opened October 31 with just one 444-square-foot meeting room seating 14 people. Starting in January, though, guests can also gather in any of the three food outlets: 512 Rooftop, a rooftop restaurant and bar (pictured above); the Wicked Butcher, specializing in steak and fish; or a speakeasy-style lobby bar.

