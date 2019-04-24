Art Deco Hotel Opens Near Tulsa Convention Center

The latest addition to the Curio Collection has opened in Tulsa, Okla. The Tulsa Club Hotel Curio Collection by Hilton is a 96-room property located in Tulsa’s historic Art Deco District, less than a 15-minute walk to the 310,625 square foot Cox Business Center, which is open while under construction for a $55 million expansion. The hotel is also within walking distance of the 19,000-seat BOK Event Center arena, the Tulsa Ballet, and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

The Tulsa Club Hotel has more than 7,000 square feet of meeting space in four venues, including the 3,850-square-foot Tulsa Club Ballroom featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with city views; it can host up to 400 attendees theater-style or 300 guests for a banquet. There is also an outdoor venue, the 1,890-square-foot Skyline Terrace.

The property is situated in an 11-story Art Deco tower originally built in 1927 and has many of the original period features, but has been upgraded to include a rooftop fitness center and Chamber, a French restaurant. There is also a coffee shop located in the lobby.

The hotel is eight miles from Tulsa International Airport.