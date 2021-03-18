Skip navigation
Menu
Destination & Venue News

Are You Ready to Source Meeting Hotels Again?

hotel-sourcing.jpg
Start Slideshow
While you were planning virtual meetings over the past year, a lot was happening on the hotel front. Test your knowledge of venue developments with our 11-question news quiz.
Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Ven at Embassy Row -lobby view rendering.jpg
New Property Brings Hygge to D.C.’s Dupont Circle
Mar 19, 2021
SavannahCC0321a.png
Savannah C.C. Expansion Breaks Ground for Fall 2023 Completion
Mar 18, 2021
View of lobby from rendezVu.PNG
New Hotel Coming to the Heart of the Texas Medical Center
Mar 17, 2021
HKS_LuxuryHotel_CGI07_LagoonView_04.jpg
Orlando Mega-Resort Breaks Ground on Conrad Hotel
Mar 15, 2021