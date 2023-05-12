Another New Property in the Works for Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, Utah, has seen a boom in hotels around the Salt Palace Convention Center and Vivint Arena, and the growth isn’t over.

After the October 2022 ribbon cutting for the 700-room Hyatt Regency Salt Lake adjoining the convention center, and the April opening of the 270 guest rooms in the dual-branded Marriott properties—Le Meridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown—the city is now looking ahead to the Asher Adams hotel.

Opening in fall 2024, Asher Adams will blend a redevelopment of the historic Union Pacific Depot with a new eight-story guest-room building. The hotel will have 225 rooms, including 13 specialty suites within the train station; four food-and-beverage outlets; 9,600 square feet of meeting space, and approximately 3,200 square feet of open-air gathering space.

The hotel, which plans to join Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, is a four-minute walk to Vivant Arena, where the Utah Jazz NBA team plays, and less than a quarter mile to the western-most entrance of the convention center. It’s located in The Gateway, a one-million-square-foot mixed-use business, retail, residential, dining, and entertainment destination.

The hotel is about six miles from Salt Lake City International Airport, a 15-minute drive.