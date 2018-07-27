Up-and-Comers: Four U.S. Cities Crack the Cvent Destination Ranking for the First Time

Event technology company Cvent is out with its seventh annual ranking of the top U.S. cities for meetings and events, a list compiled based on 2017 sourcing activity tracked in the company’s supplier network. While Orlando, Las Vegas, and Chicago, held on to their top three spots, respectively, four new cities made it onto the list this year: Aurora, Colo. (#42); Detroit (#44); Memphis (#48), and Burlingame, Calif. (#49).

The individual listings have useful information about each city’s comittable sleeping rooms, largest exhibit space, largest ballroom, average daily hotel room rate, average daily meal cost, and more.

In addition to the U.S. ranking, Cvent compiles top-50 lists globally, broken down by region. Here are the five global regions, with each one’s top-three meetings cities:

Asia-Pacific

Singapore

Sydney

Bangkok, Thailand

Europe

London

Barcelona

Berlin

Middle East and Africa

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Johannesburg, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa

Canada

Toronto

Vancouver

Montreal

Caribbean and Latin America

Cancun, Mexico

Nassau, Bahamas

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Cvent’s rankings (view the U.S. list here) factor in sourcing activity on its supplier network, looking at data such as the number of unique requests for proposals received, the number of awarded RFPs, the number of awarded room nights, and the number of profile views, but also consider qualitative measures, such the accessibility of the destination and facilities, personal safety for attendees, price and price flexibility, and quality of facilities and services.