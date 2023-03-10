Amrit to Bring Meeting Space to Southeast Florida

The barrier islands off Florida’s southeast coast are a natural for resorts like the Breakers Palm Beach and other properties eager to bring groups to the seaside. The newest will be Amrit Ocean Resort and Residences when it opens later this year on Singer Island, about seven miles north of West Palm Beach and The Breakers.

Originally scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020, the waterfront high-rise will debut with 155 guest rooms and 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting space. That space is highlighted by the 4,300-square-foot Hibiscus Ballroom, with a 25-foot ceiling and a 2,500-square-foot foyer. The ballroom can be divided into three meeting spaces. There are four additional meeting rooms, ranging from 484 square feet to 860 square feet, complemented by a 2,000-square-foot pool terrace and a 6,000-square-foot beach bar that can be used fo r group events.

Amenities at the seven-acre property will include a 100,000-square-foot spa, a rooftop pool, and an oceanfront restaurant featuring Asian and Mediterranean cuisine.

The closest airport is Palm Beach International, about 25 minutes from the Amrit; Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International is further south, an hour and 20-minute drive.