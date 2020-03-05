Skip navigation
Ample Meeting Spaces and Disney Next Door Mark the Latest JW Marriott

The second Orlando property in the chain opens this month with more than 50,000 square feet of meeting space and an emphasis on well-being.

The JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa opens this month with 516 guest rooms and 18 meeting venues spread over two floors. The largest space is the flexible 21,965-square-foot Griffin Ballroom which can accommodate 2,340 attendees for presentation and has more than 5,500 square feet of prefunction space. The 7,878-square-foot Palm Ballroom can host groups of up to 774 for a reception and has a green room for speakers. There are 13 breakout rooms named for birds and trees, and the Bay Lake Boardroom is available for intimate meetings of up to 24.

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood guest rooms and suites with natural light, and some offer views of the evening firework show at Walt Disney World nearby.

Restaurants on the property include the Sear + Sea steakhouse; UnReserved Food Bazaar, an all-day food hall and beer garden; and Palm Cove, a poolside café. Illume Rooftop lounge serves Asian dishes and handcrafted cocktails overlooking the Disney parks and evening fireworks. There is also a grab-and-go market for guests heading out to the Orange County Convention Center, which is 15 minutes away. Other amenities include an outdoor heated swimming pool and the luxury hotel’s signature Spa by JW.

The hotel is located in the middle of several Disney theme parks, and is a couple of minutes from Orlando’s International Drive and 30 minutes from Orlando International Airport.

