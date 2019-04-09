Menu
Front Facade Rendering.jpg
Destination & Venue News

The Alfond Inn at Rollins Adds Rooms, Meeting Space Near Orlando

College-connected hotel near Orlando plans expansion to begin in August, with completion by first quarter of 2021.

A boutique hotel with an impressive story, The Alfond Inn at Rollins has announced plans to expand the property. Located in downtown Winter Park, Fla., just north of Orlando, the property first opened in 2013, built by nearby Rollins College using a $12.5 million grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation. To this day, with philanthropy at its core, all profits from the hotel are directed to The Alfond Scholars program—the college’s premier scholarship fund.

Construction is slated to begin in August, with plans to add 73 new guest accommodations to its existing 112, with several rooms spacious enough to be used for meetings or other hospitality purposes, or future conversion into grand two-bedroom suites.

Currently boasting 10,000 square feet of meeting space, the planned expansion will add 2,000 square feet of meeting and public to the property, and will feature works from The Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art, an extension of the Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College. Additional new amenities will include a wellness center and spa, as well as a second swimming pool, outdoors, with fixed cabanas.

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
RH_DALBR_QueenQueen2.jpg
Upgrade for Guest Rooms at Renaissance Dallas
Apr 08, 2019
Dalmar Check In Angle.jpg
New Option Opens for Meetings in Fort Lauderdale
Apr 05, 2019
Studio+ORD_Exterior.jpg
Chicago Selects Design for Major Airport Expansion
Apr 03, 2019
caesars_Paris.png
Paris Las Vegas Celebrates 20 Years of Ooh La La
Apr 02, 2019