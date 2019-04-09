The Alfond Inn at Rollins Adds Rooms, Meeting Space Near Orlando

A boutique hotel with an impressive story, The Alfond Inn at Rollins has announced plans to expand the property. Located in downtown Winter Park, Fla., just north of Orlando, the property first opened in 2013, built by nearby Rollins College using a $12.5 million grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation. To this day, with philanthropy at its core, all profits from the hotel are directed to The Alfond Scholars program—the college’s premier scholarship fund.

Construction is slated to begin in August, with plans to add 73 new guest accommodations to its existing 112, with several rooms spacious enough to be used for meetings or other hospitality purposes, or future conversion into grand two-bedroom suites.

Currently boasting 10,000 square feet of meeting space, the planned expansion will add 2,000 square feet of meeting and public to the property, and will feature works from The Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art, an extension of the Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College. Additional new amenities will include a wellness center and spa, as well as a second swimming pool, outdoors, with fixed cabanas.