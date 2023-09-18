Accor Expands Raffles Brand into Boston

A new 35-story high-rise has opened in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, home to the newest luxury hotel for Massachusetts’s capital.

Just a block from Copley Square and the historic Trinity Church, Raffles Boston offers 147 guest rooms (plus 147 residences), 5,000 square feet of group space, and high-end design that includes a 17th-floor, three-story lobby with a grand spiral staircase. Other luxe features include guest rooms with marble baths, Guerlain bath products, and a Bluetooth sound bar, while guests can also enjoy the property’s 20-meter indoor pool with city views and th e Guerlain Spa.



Raffles main ballroom is 2,660 square feet, with space for 190 attendees at banquet rounds or 240 theater style. The Michener and Malraux meeting rooms, 1,050 square feet and 836 square feet respectively, can each be divided, and there’s also a boardroom seating up to 10 people.



The signature restaurant, Amar by Michelin-starred chef George Mendes, serves modern Portuguese cuisine, and will soon be joined La Padrona, a restaurant with an Italian menu from James Beard award-winning chef Jody Adams.



An Accor brand, Raffles is having a big year in 2023. Raffles London at the OWO opens in late September, a renovation of an architectural landmark that was the Old War Office building, and Raffles at Galaxy Macau celebrated its soft opening in late August.