Destination & Venue News

$900 Million Resort Breaks Ground in Virginia

The fifth Kalahari Resorts and Conventions property is reprising its two-pronged strategy, with plans for both a huge convention center and a giant water park.

With more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and convention space planned, the convention center at the new $900 million Kalahari Resorts and Conventions property under construction in Virginia is almost as big as the resort’s signature element: the 175,000-square-foot indoor waterpark.

The 135-acre property broke ground on October 20 in Spotsylvania County, near Thornburg, Va., about 45 miles north of Richmond, Va., and just over 60 miles south of Washington, D.C.

The resort is expected to open in 2026, ideal for conferences whose attendees want to bring their families along. In addition to the convention center (rendering, left) and indoor water park, groups will find 907 guest rooms and suites, ten acres of seasonal outdoor pools, 12 food & beveConvention_7.jpgrage outlets, and a 90,0000-square-foot “adventure park,” with rides, a ropes course, climbing walls, and arcade games.

This will be the fifth resort for privately owned Kalahari. It joins properties in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Sandusky, Ohio; the Pocono Mountains, Penn., and Round Rock, Texas.

