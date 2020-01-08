785-Room Resort Under Construction on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, the first resort subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Co., the parent company of Allegiant Air, is under construction on Florida’s west coast, 45 minutes north of Fort Myers International Airport and an hour and a half south of Tampa.

The 785-room property, scheduled to open in spring of 2021, is billing itself as the first master-planned luxury hotel resort on the Gulf Coast. While the buildings are still emerging under about a dozen cranes (see the project cam here), the 22-acre resort is expected to cater to group business with 55,000 square feet of meeting space. That space encompasses 16 meeting rooms, the largest of which is 15,000 square feet.

The property is being marketed as part of the Associated Luxury Hotels International portfolio. “We continue to see high demand in the luxury meetings market,” commented Michael Dominguez, ALHI president and CEO, “and are excited to have the opportunity to educate planners on this premier destination resort.”

Resort amenities will include a spa; two outdoor pools; a smartphone app for making golf, spa, and dining reservations; keyless room entry; and easy access to the shopping at Charlotte Harbor walk.