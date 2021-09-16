500-Room Caesars Virginia Gets Ready to Break Ground

In southern Virginia, a few miles from the North Carolina border and less than an hour from Greensboro, Caesars Entertainment is doing preliminary work on a new $500 million resort expected to break ground by the end of the year.

The 500-room Caesars Virginia in Danville will have 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, an entertainment venue that can seat up to 2,500, and a casino with 1,400 slot machines and table games. Plans call for a spa, pool, and fitness center as well as restaurants and bars.



The project is expected to generate 900 construction jobs for the area and 1,300 new operational jobs. The property is expected to open in late 2023.



Danville’s closest major airports are Piedmont Triad International, which is west of Greensboro, N.C., and 56 miles away, and Raleigh-Durham (N.C.) International, 69 miles away.

