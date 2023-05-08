40-Year-Old Houston Meeting Hotel Gets a Full Refresh

After finishing an upgrade of its meeting rooms, public spaces, and executive lounge in 2019, JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria has now unveiled a multi-million-dollar renovation of its guest rooms, suites, and corridors ahead of its 40th anniversary year in 2024.

The facelift for the property’s 516 guest room brought new carpet, wallpaper, technology, lighting fixtures, furnishings, and locally curated art. Guest rooms have new 55-inch televisions, and queen beds have replaced double beds.



The hotel’s 41,500 square feet of meeting space features two significant rooms: Liberty Hall is 12,995 square feet with 16-foot ceilings and divisible into six smaller rooms, while the Grand Ballroom is 10,165 square feet with 18-foot ceilings and divisible by three. At least 14 other meeti ng and event spaces are available for group functions.



Owned by Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., the JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria includes an outdoor pool with Houston city views, a fitness center, and the Stray Horse Restaurant, specializing in classic Texas dishes.



The property is 26 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, about a 35-minute drive.