worre.jpg
The new Worre Studios in Las Vegas.
Destination & Venue News

4 New Digital Studios Ready for Virtual Events

New studios continue to multiply to meet the need for professional production services.

Digital studios that allow for professionally produced virtual and hybrid events are a hot commodity. They’ve been popping up around the world since the pandemic began, and here are four more recent openings worthy of note.

Las Vegas: The 25,000-square-foot Worre Studios launched in early April about eight miles southwest of the Strip. The event production studio has a stage-in-the-round footprint, surrounded by a 360-degree LED interactive screen system.

Chicago: Production Resource Group (PRG) has opened a new digital studio in the McCook area of Chicago near Midway International Airport. The studio is over 3,000 square feet with a 45 x 33-foot LED stage. This adds to the company’s network of digital studios in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, and Orlando. 

Dallas: The Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas has partnered with Encore (formerly PSAV) to transform the 2,958-square-foot Cottonwood Junior Ballroom into a digital studio for virtual and hybrid events. In addition to an on-site production team, the studio features include a 20-foot-long LED wall, wireless microphones, studio lighting, and HD camera.

Gothenburg, Sweden: In January, the Swedish Exhibition and Congress Centre opened the country’s largest studio for hybrid meetings. The 43,055-square-foot Hybrid Event Arena, with a 98-foot-wide stage, is a collaboration between the Congress Centre, Gothia Towers hotel, and their audiovisual partner Adapt.

