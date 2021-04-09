4 New Digital Studios Ready for Virtual Events

Digital studios that allow for professionally produced virtual and hybrid events are a hot commodity. They’ve been popping up around the world since the pandemic began, and here are four more recent openings worthy of note.

Las Vegas: The 25,000-square-foot Worre Studios launched in early April about eight miles southwest of the Strip. The event production studio has a stage-in-the-round footprint, surrounded by a 360-degree LED interactive screen system.

Chicago: Production Resource Group (PRG) has opened a new digital studio in the McCook area of Chicago near Midway International Airport. The studio is over 3,000 square feet with a 45 x 33-foot LED stage. This adds to the company’s network of digital studios in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, and Orlando.

Dallas: The Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas has partnered with Encore (formerly PSAV) to transform the 2,958-square-foot Cottonwood Junior Ballroom into a digital studio for virtual and hybrid events. In addition to an on-site production team, the studio features include a 20-foot-long LED wall, wireless microphones, studio lighting, and HD camera.

Gothenburg, Sweden: In January, the Swedish Exhibition and Congress Centre opened the country’s largest studio for hybrid meetings. The 43,055-square-foot Hybrid Event Arena, with a 98-foot-wide stage, is a collaboration between the Congress Centre, Gothia Towers hotel, and their audiovisual partner Adapt.