Destination & Venue News

347-Room New-Build Kimpton to Open in San Antonio

The 10-story contemporary property’s design incorporates historic buildings from the late 1800s.

When the Kimpton Santo opens this summer, the hotel will bring 347 guest rooms and 13,000 square feet of event space to the artsy San Antonio Southtown neighborhood, just a 10-minute walk from the Henry B. González Convention Center.

The first Kimpton property for the Texas city, the 10-story hotel is part new build and part adaptive reuse, with a 19th-century schoolhouse incorporated into the hotel's design. The building’s original brick, stone, and wood architecture has been reimagined as the property’s steakhouse, and additional historic structures are being transformed into eight guest suites and a courtyard cocktail bar.

Kimpton SA.pngMeeting space highlights include the 5,019-square-foot San Juan Ballroom and the 2,484-square-foot Espada Ballroom, each divisible into two smaller rooms; five smaller meeting rooms; and outdoor banquet space in the historic courtyards.

Other recent openings for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, include Kimpton Virgilio in Mexico City in February and Kimpton Grand Rotan on Roatán Island in the Caribbean in October 2023.

The San Antonio property is 10 miles from San Antonio International Airport, a 22-minute drive.

