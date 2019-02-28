3-in-1 Nashville Hotel Offers Something for Everyone

The odds of getting into your favorite hotel brand during a conference in Nashville just improved. Marriott International has announced the opening of a tri-branded property encompassing an AC Hotel, a SpringHill Suites, and a Residence Inn in a new 21-story building facing the Music City Convention Center.

The 209-room AC Nashville Downtown incorporates an AC lounge open to locals and visitors alike with craft beers, a signature gin and tonic, and a tapas restaurant. On-site live music events are planned for public areas, and there are individual and collaborative workspaces for business travelers in the lobby. The property also features an AC Kitchen specializing in European-inspired breakfast offerings.

The 136-suite Residence Inn Nashville Downtown/Convention Center features a fitness center accessible to each brand’s guests, while the 125-room SpringHill Suites Nashville Downtown/Convention Center incorporates work areas in each guest room.

The triple-branded facility boasts 9,050 square feet of meeting space, including the 4,100-square-foot Heartland room on the 21st floor which features 16-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and 3,150 square feet of prefunction space. The sixth floor features an indoor/outdoor heated rooftop pool with a pool deck offering fire pits and a wrap-around veranda for additional meeting space.

Each of the co-located brands participate in Marriott’s newly unveiled Bonvoy loyalty program. The hotel tower is located across the street from the Music City Convention Center and within easy walking distance of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Johnny Cash Museum.