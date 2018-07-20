25 DMC Brands Make It to the Top

MeetingsNet’s sister site, Special Events, is out with its annual list of the 25 biggest brands in the world of destination management.

Now in its 14th year, the 25 Top DMCs report provides a resource for meeting professionals looking for DMC partners around the U.S. and the world. Each listing provides information on the DMC’s average number of programs each year, and some noteworthy recent events it has worked on, as well as the name of the company’s top officer, web site, and capabilities. Also valuable is the “trends to watch” section, where the DMCs shares their take on changes they see in the industry.

The DMCs, listed alphabetically by brand, represent companies with equity positions in their operations and are included based on revenue estimates provided by the companies. “We were struck this year by the drive of DMC management not only to develop and execute outstanding programs for their clients, but also to serve as their strategic partners," says Special Events Content Director Lisa Hurley. “We see continuing consolidation in the DMC market, as iconic brands in cities—such as Destination Nashville and Briggs New York—have been snapped up by the bigger players.”

Find Special Event’s 25 Top DMCs report, here.