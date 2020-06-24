1930 El Paso Landmark Hotel Reopens After Renovation

The Pueblo Revival Art Deco façade was left untouched during the transformation which brought a burgundy, cream, and champagne color palette to the 130 guest rooms, along with artwork and architectural touches referencing the West Texas landscape. New marble and steel bathrooms have custom tiles designed to represent windblown patterns in the desert sand.

The five meeting rooms totaling 7,600 square feet of space are named for local luminaries, from the Sandra Day O’Connor boardroom to the Trost ballroom, named for the building’s original architect. It has a mezzanine area offering views of San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso. La Perla, the 16th-floor 4,044-square-foot rooftop restaurant and event space, was once a penthouse suite where Elizabeth Taylor lived during her marriage to Nicky Hilton. The venue has views across both Texas and Mexico and can host up to 80 attendees. The eatery on the lobby floor, Ámbar Restaurante, has a 40-foot amber glass and polished steel wall, a double-height atrium, and stained-glass skylights. It is adjacent to the newly created lobby and library area, that greets guests with a fireplace, marble tables, leather chairs, and crystal chandeliers.

The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is seven miles to El Paso International Airport and a 10-minute walk to the El Paso Convention and Performing Arts Center.