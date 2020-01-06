19 New Orleans-Area Properties Now Under One Umbrella

Two New Orleans hotel groups—the French Quarter Hotel Collection and New Orleans Hotel Collection—are now one organization, with the January 6 launch of the J Collection.

Nineteen properties, all locally owned and operated are under the new umbrella group, including The Bourbon Orleans, with its historic ballroom; The Jung Hotel & Residences, Canal Street’s first luxury hotel; Nottoway (left), an 1850s sugarcane mansion south of Baton Rouge; and Audubon Cottages, a collection of cottages around what is said to be the first swimming pool in the French Quarter. The most recent properties acquired by Joe Jaeger, principal of the J Collection, are Le Richelieu in the French Quarter and Dunleith, a mansion in Natchez, Miss.

The properties with the largest group spaces in the portfolio include The Jung, with 21,000 square feet; Crowne Plaza New Orleans Airport, with 12,000 square feet; The Bourbon Orleans, with a 300-person ballroom; and Hotel Mazarin, which can host groups of up to 225. A 200-room Sheraton Resort and Conference Center in Flowood, Miss., is in development and expected open in 2020.