Skip navigation
Menu
hotel-mazarin-new-orleans.jpg
Hotel Mazarin is among the J Collection hotels in New Orleans.
Destination & Venue News

19 New Orleans-Area Properties Now Under One Umbrella

The new J Collection focuses on distinctive and historic properties.

Two New Orleans hotel groups—the French Quarter Hotel Collection and New Orleans Hotel Collection—are now one organization, with the January 6 launch of the J Collection.

Nottoway.jpgNineteen properties, all locally owned and operated are under the new umbrella group, including The Bourbon Orleans, with its historic ballroom; The Jung Hotel & Residences, Canal Street’s first luxury hotel; Nottoway (left), an 1850s sugarcane mansion south of Baton Rouge; and Audubon Cottages, a collection of cottages around what is said to be the first swimming pool in the French Quarter. The most recent properties acquired by Joe Jaeger, principal of the J Collection, are Le Richelieu in the French Quarter and Dunleith, a mansion in Natchez, Miss.

The properties with the largest group spaces in the portfolio include The Jung, with 21,000 square feet; Crowne Plaza New Orleans Airport, with 12,000 square feet; The Bourbon Orleans, with a 300-person ballroom; and Hotel Mazarin, which can host groups of up to 225. A 200-room Sheraton Resort and Conference Center in Flowood, Miss., is in development and expected open in 2020.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Screen Shot 2020-01-03 at 3.21.20 PM.png
New Bermuda Airport Terminal Set for Summer Debut
Jan 03, 2020
Thompson-Washington-DC-meetings-white.jpg
New Build Next to Nationals Park to Debut
Jan 02, 2020
Elsa's at The Fife Arms_white.jpg
Send the C-Suite on an Upper-Class Retreat
Dec 24, 2019
Arlington-Convention-Center-exterior.jpg
New Texas Convention Center and Hotel to Break Ground in 2020
Dec 18, 2019