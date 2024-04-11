1,500 Guest Rooms Going Up Near Orlando’s Convention Center

Universal Orlando Resort has announced details for two new properties opening early next year that will be adjacent to Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park, currently under construction, and just over a mile from the Orange County Convention Center.

Universal Stella Nova Resort, opening January 21, 2025, and Universal Terra Luna Resort, opening February 25, 2025, will be operated by Loews Hotels & Co. Their design theme will be modern and otherworldly, tying in with Celestial Park, one of the five worlds that make up the Epic Universe theme park.

While neither property features ballroom space, each will have 750 double-queen guest rooms, 1,000 square feet of multi-purpose space for small gatherings, and comfortable seating areas and firepits surrounding their nearly 10,000-square-foot pools.

Convention-center attendees with families in tow will appreciate the convenience of the theme-park benefits offered by an official Universal resort (including early park admission, complimentary shuttle service to the parks, and resort-wide charging privileges).

Another property, which will be integrated into the new park, is the 500-room Universal Helios Grand Hotel, slated to open in late 2025.

Universal Stella Nova Resort and and Universal Terra Luna Resort are 11 miles from Orlando International Airport, a 15-minute drive.