15 SoCal Hotels Reach Deals with Union Workers

After six months of strikes and marches by hotel workers in Southern California, a raft of hotels have recently worked out tentative contract agreements with the housekeepers, cooks, dishwashers, servers, and front-desk workers who belong to the Unite Here union, Local 11.

Unite Here reports that the new contracts, if ratified, provide wage and pension increases, affordable family healthcare, and “humane workloads and safe staffing,” among other improvements. Details on the contract terms were not made available.

Last week the Beverly Wilshire and four Hilton properties—Beverly Hilton, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Hilton Anaheim, and Hilton Costa Mesa—reached tentative deals with their union workers. And the momentum continued over the weekend with nine Marriott Hotels and one Hilton property coming to terms: Irvine Marriott, W Los Angeles West Beverly Hills, SLS Beverly Hills, Westin Los Angeles Airport, Sheraton Grand Los Angeles, JW Marriott LA Live, Ritz-Carlton LA Live, Courtyard Marriott Los Angeles, Residence Inn Los Angeles, and Hilton Irvine.

In addition, union workers signed agreements with five properties earlier in the year. The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites was the first, in June, and Laguna Cliffs Marriott, Loews Hollywood, Biltmore Los Angeles, and Le Merigot Santa Monica hammered out new contracts in the fall.



The W Hollywood and the Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort are among the properties that reportedly have not come to terms with the union.