10-Year-Old Maui Resort Gets a Guest-Room Facelift

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, a certified LEED Silver resort on Maui’s southwestern coast, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and the completion of a room-renovation project.

All 320 guest rooms at the resort, including its 35 suites, have been redesigned. The bedrooms, with floor-to-ceiling windows and private lanais, have new mattresses, headboards, and televisions. Bathrooms have been revamped with new vanities and glass shower doors, and upgrades to the living-room areas include new furniture and updated lighting.

The resort has more than 13,000 square feet of indoor meeting space; the largest room is the 4,814-square-foot Main Studio, which can host up to 450 people and is divisible into two similarly sized rooms. For outdoor events the property offers 52,000 square feet of lawns and poolside terraces, the largest of which is the 20,250-square-foot Laule'a lawn (above) on the west side of the resort, close to Mokapu Beach.

The 15-acre property has three cascading infinity pools with ocean views, as well as an adults-only pool near the 14,000-square-foot Awili Spa and Salon. Six on-site dining options include Morimoto Maui, by chef Masaharu Morimoto, and Ka’ana Kitchen, which offers a six-course chef’s table experience.

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is a 30-minute drive from Maui’s Kahului Airport.