ICYMI: Catersource + The Special Event Schedule Is Out

Coming to Austin, Texas, from February 12 to 15, Catersource + The Special Event will be bringing its educational sessions, networking events, and a full trade show to the Austin Convention Center.

Once again, MeetingsNet is partnering with its sister media brands at Informa to deliver an educational track at the show aimed at meeting and incentive professionals.

A few highlights from the meetings-related content include:

• How to Create a Good Sponsorship Deck: Steve Clayton, president of Soundskilz, will discuss a step-by-step model for a sponsorship deck that answers partners’ questions and helps to generate sales.

• Five Speaker Trends to Watch in 2024: Jennifer Best, vice president of marketing at AAE Speakers Bureau, will cover the speaking topics expected to surge in the coming year, how to budget for speakers in today’s market, and more

• Closing the Gap—Using Event Design to Close Physical, Operational, and Affinity Distance in Organizations: Melissa Van Dyke, senior vice president, integrated marketing and innovation at Creative Group, will discuss research into operational and social distance that can help planners improve the impact of events.

• Transform Your Meetings & Events with A.I. Tools You Need Now: Vario Productions CEO Tim Altbaum, CMP, CMM, will lead a session on how A.I. can improve planning and resource management, help with event marketing and promotion, change post-event analytics, and more.



View the MeetingsNet track here, or the full educational agenda for Catersource + The Special Event, where tracks include sustainability, marketing, event planning, design, and more.



All educational sessions are approved by the Events Industry Council for continuing education credit toward the Certified Meeting Professional designation.