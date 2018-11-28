Menu
peer to peer learning
Add Peer-to-Peer Learning to Your Meetings for Big Benefits

Education delivered by colleagues in both formal and informal settings provides attendees the fullest perspective, adding to what's delivered by outside experts and internal leaders.

In the realm of corporate training and education, it's all too common for organizations to look to outside sources for expertise in developing necessary skills. But according to a study conducted by adult education firm Degreed, 55 percent of workers turn first to peers when they want to learn a new skill or process, rather than their bosses or even the Internet.
 
Such behavior should spur creative thoughts among corporate meeting planners, who not only work with event budgets that rarely rise, but who must also justify that spending by showing tangible organizational benefit from meetings. One way to get more bang for the buck, then: Create peer-to-peer learning opportunities within formal meeting sessions as well as during unstructured moments such as breaks and receptions.
 
Degreed executives Kelly Palmer and David Blake, who co-authored the book The Expertise Economy: How the Smartest Companies Use Learning to Engage, Compete, and Succeed, crafted this detailed article in Harvard Business Review on how to develop peer-to-peer learning networks that function effectively before, during, and after company meetings.

