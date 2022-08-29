Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

World Travel: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

World Travel

Exton, PA

worldtravelinc.com

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 570
# with a hybrid component: 24
Stand-alone virtual events: 20
Incentive travel programs: 26
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 18,900

The Latest

• World Travel is proud of its decision to retain all employees during the pandemic, a strategy it says resulted in a faster recovery for the company.
• In February 2021, the company hired industry veteran James Keller as vice president of business development.
• The meetings and events department is seeing requests for meeting and group-incentive services at a rate higher than before the pandemic. Throughout 2021, World Meetings & Events hired several new employees to support this demand.
• World Travel rolled out a new group-travel division called World Group Vacations. This division will serve leisure-group travelers and offer unique destinations in a small-group environment. Each trip will be escorted by a World Travel expert and offer exclusive experiences.

Leadership

Liz Mandarino.jpg
Liz Mandarino, CEO & President
Jim Wells, Chairman

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 45
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 15%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%

Back to the full 2022 CMI 25 list.

