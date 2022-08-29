World Travel: 2022 CMI 25

World Travel
Exton, PA
worldtravelinc.com
2021 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 570
# with a hybrid component: 24
Stand-alone virtual events: 20
Incentive travel programs: 26
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 18,900
The Latest
• World Travel is proud of its decision to retain all employees during the pandemic, a strategy it says resulted in a faster recovery for the company.
• In February 2021, the company hired industry veteran James Keller as vice president of business development.
• The meetings and events department is seeing requests for meeting and group-incentive services at a rate higher than before the pandemic. Throughout 2021, World Meetings & Events hired several new employees to support this demand.
• World Travel rolled out a new group-travel division called World Group Vacations. This division will serve leisure-group travelers and offer unique destinations in a small-group environment. Each trip will be escorted by a World Travel expert and offer exclusive experiences.
Leadership
Liz Mandarino, CEO & President
Jim Wells, Chairman
More Stats
Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 45
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 15%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%
