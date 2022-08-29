Unbridled Solutions: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Unbridled Solutions

Denver, CO

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 352

# with a hybrid component: 212

Stand-alone virtual events: 225

Incentive travel programs: 25

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 19,700

The Latest

• In 2021, Unbridled became the majority shareholder of Unbridled Travel, LLC, and Intentionally Giftd, LLC, which enables its teams to deliver experiences with greater efficiency and fluidity.

• Unbridled has expanded its office footprint in Boston and San Diego to accommodate industries such as biotech and pharmaceutical, which make up a large portion of its meeting and incentive client base. These bigger spaces will also be home to Unbridled’s growing staff as the firm returns to pre-pandemic employment levels and creates even more positions.

• In 2021, Allison Boon was promoted to vice president, creative & content.

• Unbridled has developed an all-in-one event platform http://virtual.unbridled.com for virtual and hybrid events.

• In 2020, Unbridled built an event hall capable of hosting small events or producing live or pre-recorded content for virtual events.

Leadership

Stan Bullis, President

Scott Lucius, Chief Operations Officer & Partner

Tim Woodring, Chief Solutions Officer

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 145

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 80%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 20%

The biggest challenge to producing meetings and incentives over the next year is likely to be…

”… the labor market. Between the decimation of the hospitality industry’s return to work, the great resignation, unprecedented inflation, and a hint of recession, finding and retaining talent is challenging and paramount to our success.”

—Tim Woodring, Chief Solutions Officer