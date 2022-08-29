Unbridled Solutions: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.
Unbridled Solutions
Denver, CO
unbridled.com
2021 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 352
# with a hybrid component: 212
Stand-alone virtual events: 225
Incentive travel programs: 25
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 19,700
The Latest
• In 2021, Unbridled became the majority shareholder of Unbridled Travel, LLC, and Intentionally Giftd, LLC, which enables its teams to deliver experiences with greater efficiency and fluidity.
• Unbridled has expanded its office footprint in Boston and San Diego to accommodate industries such as biotech and pharmaceutical, which make up a large portion of its meeting and incentive client base. These bigger spaces will also be home to Unbridled’s growing staff as the firm returns to pre-pandemic employment levels and creates even more positions.
• In 2021, Allison Boon was promoted to vice president, creative & content.
• Unbridled has developed an all-in-one event platform http://virtual.unbridled.com for virtual and hybrid events.
• In 2020, Unbridled built an event hall capable of hosting small events or producing live or pre-recorded content for virtual events.
Leadership
Stan Bullis, President
Scott Lucius, Chief Operations Officer & Partner
Tim Woodring, Chief Solutions Officer
More Stats
Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 145
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 80%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 20%
The biggest challenge to producing meetings and incentives over the next year is likely to be…
”… the labor market. Between the decimation of the hospitality industry’s return to work, the great resignation, unprecedented inflation, and a hint of recession, finding and retaining talent is challenging and paramount to our success.”
—Tim Woodring, Chief Solutions Officer
LINKS
Case Study: Red Robin
Website
E-book
Back to the full 2022 CMI 25 list.
0 comments
Hide comments