A Round of Applause for the “Wow”

The International Live Events Association handed out 34 Esprit Awards at its ILEA Live 2019 conference in Minneapolis in mid-August, celebrating creativity in a wide range of live events, from weddings to sporting events to concerts to corporate meetings. Established in 1995, the awards recognize both event design and auxiliary services providers.

Here’s a sampling of the winners in the meetings and conference space.

Best Meeting/Conference (Under $500,000 USD)

Event: Canadian Council of Private and Public Partnerships Annual Conference

Winner: Dana Zita, CSEP, CMP, aNd Logistix Inc.

The annual P3 National Conference brings together 1,200 public and private sector participants from across Canada and aboriginal communities.

Best Meeting/Conference (Over $500,000 USD)

Event: Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover (Corporate Hospitality)

Winner: Laurie Z. Stroll, CMP, DMCP, Newport Hospitality Inc., a DMC Network Company

Newport Hospitality, the DMC for the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover, orchestrated over 30 client programs in conjunction with more than 100 vendors and 30 hotels.

Best Corporate Event (under $75,000 USD)

Event: Funky Carousel

Winner: Cassandra Darling, ZenGenius

Quantum Health’s annual company celebration had a “funky carousel” theme, with circus performers, stilt walkers, aerialists, and more.

Best Corporate Event ($75,000-$150,000 USD)

Event: Big Bash 2018

Winner: Kelly Greenheart, Circus Picnic; Lindsey Hollingsworth, CSEP, Atlassian; JC York, Classic Entertainment/Wise Guys InterACTive

An annual teambuilding event for almost 300 White Rabbit Software employees was staged as a product launch, but teams of attendees quickly learned they had to work together to solve a series of puzzles.

Best Corporate Event (over $150,000 USD)

Event: The Black and White Ball

Winner: Sharon Bonner, Bright Ideas Events Ltd.

An empty 20,000-square-foot train station was converted into a Titanic-themed space to celebrate 30 years in business.

