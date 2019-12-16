PCMA Foundation Names Visionary Awards 2020 Honorees and Finalists

The meetings industry evolves through the effort and inspiration of high-achievers, and the Professional Convention Management Association annually recognizes some of the profession’s best through its Visionary Awards. The association has just announced its 2020 honorees, including three lifetime achievement recipients and 18 Professional Excellence finalists in six categories.

The lifetime achievement winners include an educator, an events strategist, and a supplier:

• Lisa Delpy Neirotti, associate professor of Sport Management and the director of the MS in Sport Management program at the George Washington University School of Business, who helped develop the school’s Sport Philanthropy certificate and founded the annual Travel, Events and Management in Sports (TEAMS) conference.

• Ben Goedegebuure, vice president and global general manager at Maritz Global Events, who PCMA notes has “devoted his career to building strategic bridges among key players, expanding people's thinking and creating strong collaborations between organizations such as Eventia, AC Forum, the International Congress and Convention Association, and PCMA.”

• Bill Grusich, CMP, FASAE, senior vice president at Associated Luxury Hotels International, who is noted for his collaborative and ethical sales approach. Other honors include being named to Meeting Professionals International Chicago chapter’s Hall of Fame and earning the Richard A. Daignault Award from PCMA’s Greater Midwest Chapter.

At the April 23 Visionary Awards black-tie event at the Hilton Washington, D.C., PCMA will announced one winner in each of its Professional Excellence categories. Here’s a list of the finalists:

Business Events Strategist of the Year

• Bob Bejan, corporate vice president, global events, production studios and marketing community, Microsoft Corp.

• Karen Watson, senior director of strategic events, Maritz Global Events

• Camille White-Stern, chief of staff, Splash

Supplier of the Year

• WeeMin Ong, CMP, CEM, vice president of conventions and exhibitions, Marina Bay Sands

• Rose Horcher, vice president, client services, Choose Chicago

• Lora Stanley, senior director, convention sales, Visit Anaheim

Digital Experience Strategist of the Year

• Carly Silberstein, CEO, Redstone Agency Inc.

• Victoria Fanning, senior manager of online events, Medical Group Management Association

• Ben Elliott, managing director and founder, Live Productions Australia

Event Designer of the Year

• Amy Ledoux, CMP, senior vice president, meetings, expositions and special events, ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

• John Woo, senior vice president of design and executive creative director, GES Events

• Megan Finnell, CMP, director, meetings and conferences, Medical Group Management Association

Community Advocate of the Year

• José Quan, founder and owner, Eventia

• Toni Zoblotsky, director, B2B marketing and sales valet, Hilton Corp.

• Michelle Guelbart, MSW, a recognized voice in the movement to eradicate human trafficking and child exploitation

Outstanding Service to a Chapter

• Allen Anderson, sales consultant, Anderson Hospitality Services, Greater Philadelphia Chapter

• Andrew Horsfield, senior sales manager, Lord Elgin Hotel, PCMA Canada East Chapter

• Kim Allison, senior director of sales, Georgia World Congress Center Authority, Capital Chapter

Interested in how the Visionary Awards has updated its format in recent years? Read our profile.