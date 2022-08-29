Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

One10: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

One10

Minneapolis

one10marketing.com

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 136
      # with a hybrid component: 2
Stand-alone virtual events: 77
Incentive travel programs: 159
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 57,725

The Latest

• In June of 2022, One10 announced that Bow River Capital was making a strategic investment in the company. This partnership represents the first of many global growth initiatives for One10 as it continues to expand its capabilities and service offerings. Bob Miller remains CEO.
• One10 relocated its Dayton, Ohio, office in April 2022 to a new state-of-the-art workspace. A new Minneapolis office was scheduled to open over the summer.
• The company earned a Silver EcoVadis Medal for its sustainability efforts.
• The top industries One10 works with for meetings and incentive travel programs are automotive, pharmaceutical, and technology.

Leadership

Bob Miller Headshot.jpg

Bob Miller, President & CEO
Barbara Ward, Vice President, Travel & Events
Joanie Phillips, Director, Purchasing & Design

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 198
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 73%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 22%

The biggest challenge to producing meetings and incentives over the next year is likely to be…

“Uncertainty continues to be the biggest challenge moving forward. The effects of the pandemic ripple through the industry, causing various shortages and compression. We are committed to being responsive and adaptable to meet our clients’ expectations. It just takes a little more time and creativity.”

—Barbara Ward, Vice President, Travel & Events

LINKS

LinkedIn

Instagram

See the Places One10 Can Take You

Back to the full 2022 CMI 25 list.

