New GBTA Numbers on Return to Travel

The prospects for corporate attendees at fall 2021 in-person conferences is looking relatively strong. In its first survey of the new year, the Global Business Travel Association heard from 733 members about when non-critical business travel will be allowed to resume, and roughly half expect people to be on the road by August.

And there are still plenty of companies on the fence. Twenty percent of respondents say their companies haven’t made a decision yet, while another 11 percent are simply “unsure.” Only one in five respondents said the return to non-critical business travel would be “9 months or more,” keeping their travelers grounded until at least September.

The GBTA survey also looked for clarity around the requirements for people who head out on the road. Few companies are making negative Covid tests or Covid vaccines mandatory for travel at this point, but there is a lot of uncertainty among respondents about what the rules will be: