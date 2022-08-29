Morris Meetings and Incentives, an M-Plus Global Events Company: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Morris Meetings and Incentives, an M-Plus Global Events Company

Salt Lake City, Utah

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 5

# with a hybrid component: 1

Stand-alone virtual events: 0

Incentive travel programs: 46

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 54,612

The Latest

• In 2021, Morris Meetings & Incentives (part of M-Plus Global Events) acquired a minority ownership in TMN Events (Boise, Idaho) and ADI Meetings and Events (Kansas City, Mo. and Phoenix, Ariz.). M-Plus, which already owned 49 percent of Miami-based A-Plus Meetings and Incentives, acquired the remaining 51 percent of the stock in early 2022.

• In 2021, Morris Meetings & Incentives also acquired Columbus Travel (Salt Lake City, Utah). Columbus has corporate incentive travel, leisure travel, and escorted group tour divisions.

• In early 2022, Jay Klein became CEO of the M-Plus organization. Klein, previously COO of A-Plus, has now taken leadership of the M-Plus organization as a whole and Morris Meetings & Incentives specifically. Brian Hollien, who was CEO of Morris for many years, is now co-chairman of M-Plus.

• M-Plus Global Events is comprised of Morris Meetings and Incentives, ADI Meetings and Events, A-Plus Meetings and Incentives, TMN Events, Morris Columbus Travel. M-Plus has 100 percent ownership of MMI, A-Plus, and Morris Columbus Travel, and minority positions in the other entities

• M-Plus has named Corey Crowell vice president of sales, Johanna Hofer vice president of operations, and Courtney Nealis vice president of event technology.

Leadership

Jay Klein, CEO

Corey Crowell, Vice President of Sales

Johanna Hofer, Vice President of Operations

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 57

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 92%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 95%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 2%

The biggest change to our organization as a result of the pandemic has been…

“…awareness of testing and safety as key parts of our responsibility as event planners. Additionally, with effective work-from-home tools, we’ve been able to hire the best possible staff members, regardless of geography.” —Jay Klein, CEO