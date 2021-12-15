MeetingsNet's 10 Most Popular Articles in 2021

In 2021, the MeetingsNet team posted 683 articles (so far), covering industry news, executive profiles, event case studies, how-to ideas, and more. Throughout yet another disruptive 12 months, the year's most popular stories largely focused on new meeting environments, strategies for the safe return to face-to-face, and planning for a post-pandemic future.

Here are the 10 most-read articles of 2021. We hope our content continues to be educational and engaging for you and your teams in the year ahead. But as things change, please keep in touch with us: Let us know of any shifts you're seeing in your work, and which topics you'd like to read about in 2022.