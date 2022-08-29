Meetings & Incentives Worldwide: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide

Caledonia, Wis.

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 2,405

# with a hybrid component: 188

Stand-alone virtual events: 1,543

Incentive travel programs: 52

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 119,464

The Latest

• After five years with Jean Johnson, CMP, and Tina Madden, CPA, sharing a co-CEO leadership role, Madden has been named CEO and Johnson is now chief people officer, focused on recruitment, training, employee engagement, and DEI, along with the company’s Global Giveback and corporate sustainability programs. To support this change, Jill Gallagher returned to M&IW as vice president, event management services.

• In other personnel moves, Missy Peterson, the company’s former senior director of event technology strategies, is now senior director of training and development, and Sara O’Neil has joined the company as senior manager, marketing and communications.

• The company’s consulting division, ISG, recently launched Simplified+, a small-meetings solution that includes meeting and event policies written for do-it-yourself planners, a support system for those planners, and a streamlined technology component.

• In September 2021, M&IW introduced Flow, a creative services division. The division has a new engagement platform, merchandise offering, and gifting experiences.

• M&IW won a Toyota 2022 Supplier Conference Partnership Award for its work in strategic meeting management, event sourcing, technology administration, and analytics.

Leadership

Tina Madden, CPA, CEO

Jean Johnson, CMP, Chief People Officer

Dan Tarpey, Vice President, Sales and Marketing

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 272

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 24%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 20%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 59%

The biggest challenge to producing meetings and incentives over the next year is likely to be…

“…mitigating opposing pressures in a high-demand market. We’re facing staffing demands alongside labor shortages, higher costs alongside tighter budgets, yet people are more ready than ever to travel and attend events. The next year will be about balancing the challenges with the opportunities.”

—Tina Madden, CEO