Meeting Expectations, an Etherio Company: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Meeting Expectations, an Etherio Company

Atlanta

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 32

# with a hybrid component: 4

Stand-alone virtual events: 12

Incentive travel programs: 5

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 26,761

The Latest

• With its acquisition by Etherio Group in December 2021, Meeting Expectations became part of a full-service meetings and events, association management, incentive, and sourcing-specialist company. Meeting Expectations joins Global Meetings & Incentives and Meeting Advice as the largest of Etherio’s meetings and events companies. Combined, the Etherio companies create buying power and preferred considerations for clients.

• The company has introduced Etherio Event Technologies, a suite of customizable and easy-to-implement tools that include a meeting management portal and mobile app, as well as self-check-in, print-on-demand, and session-scanning kiosks.

• With the promotion of Joey Sirmons to director of multimedia production, Meeting Expectations expanded its production services, now offering everything from live-event video production and audio voiceovers to stop-motion animation and customized virtual-event experiences.

• The company recently added SONIC and Dunkin’ to its portfolio of Inspire Brands clients, which includes Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings. Other new corporate event and incentives clients include Arco Design/Build, Experity, and Landis+Gyr.

Leadership

Eric Altschul, Chief Executive Officer, Etherio Group

Christine Hilgert, Senior Vice President, Meeting Expectations

Lisa Burton, Senior Vice President

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 56

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 3%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 45%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 10%

The biggest change to our organization as a result of the pandemic has been…

“… a reinvigorated passion for what we do! While virtual and hybrid events continue to be valuable options, creating in-person events again—where we experience the positive impacts on clients and attendees—makes us proud to be part of the industry.”

—Lisa Burton, Senior Vice President