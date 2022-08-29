Skip navigation
Menu
SeptOct2022_CMI25 opening Image for landing page.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

Meeting Alliance: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Meeting Alliance

Robbinsville, N.J.

meetingalliance.com

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 120
      # with a hybrid component: 15
Stand-alone virtual events: 20
Incentive travel programs: 3
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 35,000

The Latest

• Meeting Alliance re-launched “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program that encourages associates to give back to the community, especially at local soup kitchens and food pantries to provide valuable work hours. The entire team participates on a monthly basis.
• The company notes the role it played helping clients to navigate through the pandemic. In addition to partnering with online-event platform leaders to provide innovative experiences for virtual attendees, the company procured and housed clients’ personal-protection equipment and coordinated the distribution of the items on a regular basis.
• Over the past year, Meeting Alliance has launched a comprehensive social-media campaign.
• Several of Meeting Alliance’s senior management team have been named to industry advisory boards to provide feedback and industry knowledge regarding their service offerings and use of today’s meeting technology.

Leadership

David D’Eletto, Managing Partner
Michael Franks, Managing Partner

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 15
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 0%
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 90%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 10%

Back to the full 2022 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Creative Group Scotland Program.cropped.jpg
Experience Design from the CMI 25
Sep 06, 2022
FtLaudHilton0922a1.png
Florida Intracoastal Property Expanding Its Meetings Capacity
Sep 02, 2022
Castle Dinner.jpg
Unbridled Solutions: 2022 CMI 25
Aug 31, 2022
Iceland Viking Night Videy Island.jpg
Morris Meetings and Incentives, an M-Plus Global Events Company: 2022 CMI 25
Aug 31, 2022