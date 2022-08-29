Meeting Alliance: 2022 CMI 25

Meeting Alliance

Robbinsville, N.J.

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 120

# with a hybrid component: 15

Stand-alone virtual events: 20

Incentive travel programs: 3

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 35,000

The Latest

• Meeting Alliance re-launched “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program that encourages associates to give back to the community, especially at local soup kitchens and food pantries to provide valuable work hours. The entire team participates on a monthly basis.

• The company notes the role it played helping clients to navigate through the pandemic. In addition to partnering with online-event platform leaders to provide innovative experiences for virtual attendees, the company procured and housed clients’ personal-protection equipment and coordinated the distribution of the items on a regular basis.

• Over the past year, Meeting Alliance has launched a comprehensive social-media campaign.

• Several of Meeting Alliance’s senior management team have been named to industry advisory boards to provide feedback and industry knowledge regarding their service offerings and use of today’s meeting technology.

Leadership

David D’Eletto, Managing Partner

Michael Franks, Managing Partner

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 15

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 0%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 90%