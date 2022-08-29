McVeigh Global Meetings and Events: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

Amityville, N.Y.

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 96

# with a hybrid component: 7

Stand-alone virtual events: 292

Incentive travel programs: 9

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 9,400

The Latest

• In November 2021, MGME acquired Prime Event Partners, a Canadian full-service event management company with offices in Toronto and Vancouver. A wholly owned subsidiary of MGME, the company will continue to operate as Prime Event Partners.

• In February, MGME entered a joint venture with The Arcview Group, a vertically integrated events and financial services firm serving the cannabis and hemp industry. Operating under the name Arcview Events and Experiences, the team operates the digital and in-person event business of Arcview and provides third-party event management services to companies in the cannabis, industrial hemp, and psychedelics industries.

• Among MGME’s newest clients are a leading beverage company and a Fortune 100 information-technology company.

• Carvie Gillikin was promoted to president and chief client officer in February, and now works with MGME’s sales, marketing, and operational teams to streamline customer-facing efforts.

• During the pandemic, MGME built an in-house hybrid team to manage clients’ virtual and hybrid events and also expanded its Creative Services Department. The creative, production, and logistics teams are housed under the same roof to provide cohesive customer service.

Leadership

Jeff Guberman, Chief Executive Officer

Carvie Gillikin, President, Chief Client Officer

Floranna Duran, Senior Vice President, Corporate

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 55

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 21%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 70%

The biggest change to our organization as a result of the pandemic has been…

“… identifying new staff with the skill sets we require to fulfill the changing needs of our clients. When the pandemic hit, the first thing we did was add a virtual events producer to our production team. Now that live events are back at a staggering pace, we are constantly looking to grow our team!”

—Carvie Gillikin, President, Chief Client Officer