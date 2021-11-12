McVeigh Buys Canadian Event-Management Firm

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events has acquired Vancouver-based Prime Event Partners. The 30-year-old, full-service event-management company, which also has an office in Toronto, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of MGME.

Prime has five full-time employees and executes as many as 30 large-scale meetings and incentives per year. It will continue to operate under the Prime name.

New York-based MGME, a CMI 25 company, ran 871 corporate meetings and 14 incentive travel programs in 2019. It was formed in spring 2018 when Fourth Wall Events, based in New York City, and WorldTek Events, New Haven, Conn., merged and then acquired McVeigh Associates.

“The acquisition of Prime builds on our global business strategy with an incredible team that brings depth of experience in life sciences, financial services, IT/telecom, and automotive,” says Jeff Guberman, CEO of MGME. Jonathan Buchwald, president and CEO of Prime, who will continue as an advisor to the organization, commented that the alignment with MGME brings “more resources, creativity, and innovation for the continued benefit of our clients.”

In other news, MGME has added Alissa Hurley, CMM, CED, (pictured) to its management team as vice president, Canada. She most recently served as vice president, customer marketing at Encore.