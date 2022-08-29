MCI Group: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

MCI Group

McLean, Va.

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 45

# with a hybrid component: 43

Stand-alone virtual events: 168

Incentive travel programs: 4

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 6,506

The Latest

• MCI, a first-year entrant on the CMI 25 list, came into the U.S. market in 2015 with an association management company acquisition. It began working with the U.S. corporate market in 2017 and is aiming for a U.S. portfolio distribution that’s half association and half corporate business.

• The biggest service change for MCI Group is having the entire event team proficient in in-person, hybrid, and virtual meetings, with the ability to run programs across many types of platforms.

• Agnès Canonica, CMP, CMM, vice president, corporate meetings & events, was named to the 2021 BizBash list of the 500 top event professionals.

• The three industries that MCI does the most meeting and incentive business with are pharmaceutical, energy, and entertainment/fashion, with particular growth over the past year in the pharmaceutical, energy, and luxury-brand sectors.

• MCI’s global headquarters is in Geneva, Switzerland. The company has 1,077 employees around the world.

• Black Flower Studios, with offices in New York, Paris, and Geneva, is fully owned by MCI.

Leadership

Shawn Pierce, President, Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives

Agnès Canonica, CMP, CMM, Vice President, Corporate Meetings & Events

Christine O’Connell, Vice President, Black Flower Agency

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 32

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 3%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 5%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 16%

The biggest change to our organization as a result of the pandemic has been…

“Our focus is now on hiring individuals who reflect and embrace diversity in every way, have a digital mindset, and want to design experiences that propel our customer’s brands. To us, event management is just one element of our service, and MCI today is a global marketing and design agency.”

—Shawn Pierce, President, SEM&I, MCI USA