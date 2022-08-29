Maritz Global Events: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Maritz Global Events

St. Louis, Mo.

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 2,070

# with a hybrid component: 29

Stand-alone virtual events: 292

Incentive travel programs: 114

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 555,197

The Latest

• In November 2021, Maritz announced a strategic alliance https://www.meetingsnet.com/corporate-meetings-events/maritz-global-events-and-drpg-announce-alliance with creative communications group, DRPG, to create More Than Experience.

• Last fall, the company launched the Maritz Global Events Wellbeing Network, a group of wellbeing providers who offer related products and services. One member, BPA iCompli Sustainability, has worked with Maritz to design a process that measures the carbon footprint of an event.

• January 1, David Peckinpaugh stepped into the role of president and CEO of Maritz Holdings (in addition to his role as president of Maritz Global Events). Steve Maritz is now executive chairman, following nearly 25 years of leading the company as CEO and chairman.

• In 2021, Maritz Global Events became a signatory of Net Zero Carbon Events https://netzerocarbonevents.org/, a joint commitment across the events and meetings industry to achieve the targets laid out in the Paris Climate Accord. Additionally, Maritz has committed to the UNFCC’s Race-to-Zero Campaign.

• In 2021, the company promoted Marilyn Stowers to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion consultant. It has moved to target a more diverse talent pool and engaged the entire organization for feedback and direction on its DE&I efforts.

• Maritz Global Events and its client H&R Block earned the SITE Crystal Award for Most Creative Solution Deployed at a Time of Crisis.

• When Maritz Global Events took home a 2022 Toyota Supplier Award for Quality (an awards program started four years ago) it became the only travel partner to win the award all four years.

Leadership

David Peckinpaugh, President, Maritz Global Events

Steve O’Malley, Enterprise Vice President and COO, Maritz Global Events

Greg Bogue, Enterprise Vice President, Brand, Experience, and Innovation Ecosystems

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 1,086

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 6%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: NA

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: NA

The biggest challenge to producing meetings and incentives over the next year is likely to be…

“Staffing continues to be a challenge for our industry. However, one-third of hotels and event planners surveyed are optimistic for staffing recovery in 2022, and the remaining two-thirds believe it will happen by 2023. As we’ve learned with past challenges, we are a resilient industry and we’ll overcome these hurdles.”

—David Peckinpaugh, President & CEO, Maritz Holdings