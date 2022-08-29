LEO Events: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

LEO Events

Memphis, Tenn.

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 68

# with a hybrid component: 45

Stand-alone virtual events: 6

Incentive travel programs: 1

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 10,000

The Latest

• In summer 2021, LEO updated its logo, website, and brand style guide, and adopted the tagline “The Solutions People.”

• The company added a brick-and-mortar office in Asheville, N.C., to house a growing strategy team and also expanded its offerings in media production and metaverse technology.

• In March 2022, LEO announced the addition of Brett Clark, senior media producer, and Christian Holihan, creative director, to its full-time team. Clark and Holihan, founders of Nashville’s Agency Rye, joined LEO to expand services and expertise in media production for corporate meetings.

• In 2021, LEO was recognized in four categories at Event Marketer’s Experiential Marketing Summit, taking home the Experience Design and Technology Award for Best Overall B2B Environment with Hilton’s 2020 All-Suites Leadership Conference and a Silver Ex Award for Best Production of a B2B Event for AutoZone’s 2020 National Sales Meeting. Hilton All-Suites also took home the silver for Best B2B Conference or Event and Best Outdoor Environment.

• Over the last 12 months LEO has developed new equity practices, formed an internal task force focused on supplier diversity efforts, and strengthened its partnerships with the National Civil Rights Museum and LGBT Meeting Planners Association to give our clients expert solutions for diversifying their meeting content, speakers, performers, vendors, and suppliers. The company was awarded the Derby Diversity Business Award in 2021 for improving corporate processes.

Leadership

Cindy Brewer, Principal

Kent Underwood, Principal

Kevin Brewer, Principal

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 70

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 0%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 80%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 2%

The biggest challenge to producing meetings and incentives over the next year is likely to be…

“…the ongoing response to staffing, inflation, and supply chain. Our job is to help clients manage these challenges by crafting human-first experiences grounded in cultural relevancy and ethical practices.”

—Michael Dalton, Senior Vice President